About this product
VESTA VITALITY Isospectrum Tincture infused with delicious Banana Kush terpenes! You won’t believe the aroma of freshly peeled bananas! The offspring of Ghost OG & Skunk Haze, this ripe profile is strictly for staying on top of stress, depression and anxiety due to it’s stimulation of sociability and creativity. The perfect choice for those wanting a sense of calm well being while still being able to engage during the day. Banana Kush is high in:
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Vesta Vitality Isospectrum Tincture infused with natural plant derived terpenes for a pure and potent experience. THC Free utilizing CBD Isolate derived from organically grown hemp.
Most tinctures on the market are lacking essential ingredients to maximize efficacy to give the consumer the most beneficial bang for their buck. Our Vitality line of tinctures are carefully crafted in small batches to ensure quality and integrity with each bottle. Homogenized low and slow to preserve all essentials for an unmatched product. We do not use terpenes as sweeteners, but rather to elevate your experience.
What are terpenes and why are they important?
To keep it short, terpenes are essential oils that are created naturally in plants, fruits and even some insects. These oils are defense mechanisms to fend of predators out in the wild. Medically, terpenes have been used and studied for hundred to even thousands of years. Cannabis terpenes are thought to play a role in guiding major and minor cannabinoids to their necessary locations, and making it easier for the molecules to be absorbed throughout the body
Our Vitality line of tincture keeps it simple with 3 main ingredients- CBD Isolate | Natural plant terpenes | Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
1000MG
Shake Well!
Refrigerate or keep in cool dry place
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
875 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
