VESTA VITALITY Isospectrum Tincture infused with ever pungent Lemon Berry terpenes. This cultivar is a favorite for those who love a sense of general well being and need a little uplift!



Lemon Berry has a terpene profile high in



Myrcene

Caryophyllene

Pinene

Limonene

Terpinolene



Vesta Vitality Isospectrum Tincture infused with natural plant derived terpenes for a pure and potent experience. THC Free utilizing CBD Isolate derived from organically grown hemp.



Most tinctures on the market are lacking essential ingredients to maximize efficacy to give the consumer the most beneficial bang for their buck. Our Vitality line of tinctures are carefully crafted in small batches to ensure quality and integrity with each bottle. Homogenized low and slow to preserve all essentials for an unmatched product. We do not use terpenes as sweeteners, but rather to elevate your experience.



What are terpenes and why are they important?



To keep it short, terpenes are essential oils that are created naturally in plants, fruits and even some insects. These oils are defense mechanisms to fend of predators out in the wild. Medically, terpenes have been used and studied for hundred to even thousands of years. Cannabis terpenes are thought to play a role in guiding major and minor cannabinoids to their necessary locations, and making it easier for the molecules to be absorbed throughout the body



Our Vitality line of tincture keeps it simple with 3 main ingredients- CBD Isolate | Natural plant terpenes | Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts



1000MG



Shake Well!



Refrigerate or keep in cool dry place