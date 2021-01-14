About this product
VESTA VITALITY Isospectrum Tincture infused with ever pungent Lemon Berry terpenes. This cultivar is a favorite for those who love a sense of general well being and need a little uplift!
Lemon Berry has a terpene profile high in
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Limonene
Terpinolene
Vesta Vitality Isospectrum Tincture infused with natural plant derived terpenes for a pure and potent experience. THC Free utilizing CBD Isolate derived from organically grown hemp.
Most tinctures on the market are lacking essential ingredients to maximize efficacy to give the consumer the most beneficial bang for their buck. Our Vitality line of tinctures are carefully crafted in small batches to ensure quality and integrity with each bottle. Homogenized low and slow to preserve all essentials for an unmatched product. We do not use terpenes as sweeteners, but rather to elevate your experience.
What are terpenes and why are they important?
To keep it short, terpenes are essential oils that are created naturally in plants, fruits and even some insects. These oils are defense mechanisms to fend of predators out in the wild. Medically, terpenes have been used and studied for hundred to even thousands of years. Cannabis terpenes are thought to play a role in guiding major and minor cannabinoids to their necessary locations, and making it easier for the molecules to be absorbed throughout the body
Our Vitality line of tincture keeps it simple with 3 main ingredients- CBD Isolate | Natural plant terpenes | Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
1000MG
Shake Well!
Refrigerate or keep in cool dry place
About this strain
Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.
Early Lemon Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
