About this product
Terpinolene
Humulene
Ocimene
Pinene
Myrcene
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA