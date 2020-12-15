About this product
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Myrcene
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
About this brand
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA