About this product
Expect a sweet, earth and fuel-like fragrance, and mouthwatering sweet and sour tastes!
Headband has a terpene profile VERY high in
Terpinolene
Limonene
Myrcene
Ocimene
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA