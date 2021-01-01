Loading…
ViaNature

CBD Tattoo Care Cream

About this product

Our CBD Tattoo Care Cream is infused with both CBD and apple stem cells. It replenishes moisture to your tattoo and helps promote the regrowth of skin cells, while rejuvenating the skin and keeping the tattooed area in tip-top condition!

Promotes vibrancy in pre-existen tattoos.
Protects your fresh tattoo
Anti-ageing properties
Made in the USA
Legal in all 50 states
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab Tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
