About this product

Our CBD Tattoo Care Cream is infused with both CBD and apple stem cells. It replenishes moisture to your tattoo and helps promote the regrowth of skin cells, while rejuvenating the skin and keeping the tattooed area in tip-top condition!



Promotes vibrancy in pre-existen tattoos.

Protects your fresh tattoo

Anti-ageing properties

Made in the USA

Legal in all 50 states

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab Tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.