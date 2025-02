Punch up your day with our hydrating Tropical Punch mix. Fresh & fruity orange mango is infused with full-spectrum cannabis, electrolytes, and THCV for a dose of Focus + Energy in every sip.



Focus and energize your day with Vibations: Advanced Hydration. Our great tasting cannabis + electrolyte drink mix is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis, optimized cannabinoids, and natural ingredients so you can vibe your way into your best day.

