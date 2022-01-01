About this product
Have you ever had a 420 Airbnb Experience in Miami, Florida? Have you ever wanted to be comfortable in a space where your needs were met with hospitality and consideration?
Cannabis tourism is changing the landscape and Vibesbnb is a cannabis experience company that pairs you with the right 420 Airbnb Vibe.
The Oasis is a Vibesbnb that has a fabulous vacation pool and is in the perfect location for all things Florida: sun, sand, and serenity.
This spacious home has a private outdoor pool and is all yours to enjoy with the Florida sun. Book now and catch a 420 friendly Vibe.
About this brand
Vibesbnb
Vibesbnb is a experience company focused on delivering great hospitality to its host and users. Search on our website for unique experiences and book a stay with a Vibesbnb Host.
Download the mobile app and during your stay, expect hospitality and amenities that form a unique culture and access to thousands of unique 420 friendly stays.
