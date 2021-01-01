Are you ready to try the all new Innovative Technology of Nano-Sizing & Water Soluble CBD? This new product is revitalizing the CBD industry and now ready for you to use in any beverage you wish. This product is taken for chronic pain and inflammation. Works best if taken consistently over a long period of time.



600MG | 30 ML | 20mg/per 1 FL OZ.

Broad Spectrum Quality CBD

Water Soluble

CO2 Extracted

Nano CBD



As the name implies, this CBD is dissolvable in water. This means that it can be added to a wide variety of beverages. CBD oil does not mix well with water-based products, so the water-soluble CBD offers a way for consumers to add the product to energy drinks, soda pop, teas, and even honey. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.



Nano-Infused

The reason why nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.



Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.