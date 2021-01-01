VIE Vaporizer - Silver
About this product
PRODUCT FEATURES
Advanced heating technology for consistent heat control and pure flavours
Use for herbs or concentrates (liquid or wax)
Four temperature controls
Built to withstand impacts during normal usage
Capsule system provides no hassles, reload on the go
Each herb capsule holds 0.3 grams
200 vape puffs per charge
Vaporizer heats in 1 minute
EACH VAPORIZER INCLUDES
1 x VIE Vaporizer
3 x Herb Capsules
1 x Concentrate Capsule
1 x Stainless Steel Carrying Tube
1 x 20cm/12inch USB/Micro Cable
1 x Cleaning Kit & Parts
4 x Stainless Steel Screens
1 x Large Pick Tool
1 x Portable Pick Tool
1 x Herb Auto-Packing Spring
1 x Quick Start Guide
1 x Advanced User Manual
1 x Gift Box
Advanced heating technology for consistent heat control and pure flavours
Use for herbs or concentrates (liquid or wax)
Four temperature controls
Built to withstand impacts during normal usage
Capsule system provides no hassles, reload on the go
Each herb capsule holds 0.3 grams
200 vape puffs per charge
Vaporizer heats in 1 minute
EACH VAPORIZER INCLUDES
1 x VIE Vaporizer
3 x Herb Capsules
1 x Concentrate Capsule
1 x Stainless Steel Carrying Tube
1 x 20cm/12inch USB/Micro Cable
1 x Cleaning Kit & Parts
4 x Stainless Steel Screens
1 x Large Pick Tool
1 x Portable Pick Tool
1 x Herb Auto-Packing Spring
1 x Quick Start Guide
1 x Advanced User Manual
1 x Gift Box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!