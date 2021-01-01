VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
We believe everybody deserves to feel relief, your furry friend included! This powerful formulation allows for maximum absorption of CBD and rapid relief for your pet. Apply CBD Pet Drops directly into your pet’s mouth or add to food, or a treat. Cats and dogs generally love the taste of coconut oil which makes administering a breeze. Choose our CBD Pet Drops!
300 MG Full Spectrum CBD
