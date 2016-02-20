VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Black Lime: this hybrid strain has floral notes of lime, sweet citrus, and pine. The terpene profile has uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused.
Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
