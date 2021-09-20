VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Blood Orange is a team favorite with its tart, yet citrusy flavor and a balanced terpene profile that calms the mind while promoting creativity and focus.
Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.
