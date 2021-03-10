Loading…
Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

CBD Vape Cartridge – Tropicana

HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Tropicana is the ultimate tropical experience. With hints of pineapple and tangerine, this unique terpene profile will set the vibe and have you ready to take on your day with ease.

​​Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.

Tropicana Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
