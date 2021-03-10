About this product

Tropicana is the ultimate tropical experience. With hints of pineapple and tangerine, this unique terpene profile will set the vibe and have you ready to take on your day with ease.



​​Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.