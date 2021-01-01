About this product

Roll away sore muscles, aches, and pains with VIIA’s Cinnamon Menthol Roll-On​.

Formulated with 250 MG of organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, sunflower oil infused with healing herbs, essential oils, and menthol for cooling comfort. Give yourself a nice massage while keeping menthol off your hands with our rollerball applicator.



250mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD

Formulated with 11 powerful herbs and botanicals.

Localized, rapid-acting relief.

Handcrafted with all organic ingredients.

Infused with menthol and camphor for cooling relief.