VIIA Hemp Co.
Roll away sore muscles, aches, and pains with VIIA’s Cinnamon Menthol Roll-On.
Formulated with 250 MG of organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, sunflower oil infused with healing herbs, essential oils, and menthol for cooling comfort. Give yourself a nice massage while keeping menthol off your hands with our rollerball applicator.
250mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD
Formulated with 11 powerful herbs and botanicals.
Localized, rapid-acting relief.
Handcrafted with all organic ingredients.
Infused with menthol and camphor for cooling relief.
