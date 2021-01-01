Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

Day Drops - Broad Spectrum (500mg)

Buy Here

About this product

The VIIA Day Blend is made with organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, and natural plant-derived terpenes. The terpene profile gives effects of euphoria, focus, and energy while adding a slight citrus flavor.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil
Uplifting terpene profile.
Light citrus flavor
Organic & Non-GMO
Lab-tested for potency, impurities, and pesticides
THC Free
30 ML / 1oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!