VIIA Hemp Co.

Day Drops – CBD + CBG Tincture

Lift brain fog and take on your day with focus and balance. Our newly improved Day Drops are now formulated with powerful CBG oil, a minor cannabinoid with mighty benefits to the brain and body. These drops are made with CBG, Full Spectrum Hemp extracts, Terpenes, and MCT oil for a fast-acting and powerful tincture.

500 mg CBG + 1500 MG Full Spectrum CBD

2000 mg total
