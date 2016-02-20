About this product

Black lime is an all-time favorite and has a hybrid terpene profile with uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused. It has floral notes of sweet citrus lime and hints of pine.



Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.