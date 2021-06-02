About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a Sativa dominant strain with flavor notes of pine and lemon citrus. Its uplifting and motivating profile will get you in a creative state of mind.



Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.