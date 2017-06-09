Loading…
Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

Delta 8 Cartridge – Lemon Diesel

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Lemon Diesel is an energizing and uplifting Sativa strain with a balanced sweet and citrus flavor profile. Get lifted and flow through your day.

Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.

Lemon Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
