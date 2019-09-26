About this product

Tahoe OG: The perfect rainy day strain. Tahoe OG is a phenotype of OG Kush and checks all the boxes you would look for in a true Indica profile. This strain features an earth flavor profile with hints of citrus and pine. Enjoy this nighttime classic.



​​Our Delta 8 Vape cartridges contain 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. Made with zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feeling’ good.