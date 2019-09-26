VIIA Hemp Co.
Tahoe OG: The perfect rainy day strain. Tahoe OG is a phenotype of OG Kush and checks all the boxes you would look for in a true Indica profile. This strain features an earth flavor profile with hints of citrus and pine. Enjoy this nighttime classic.
Our Delta 8 Vape cartridges contain 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. Made with zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feeling’ good.
Tahoe OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,010 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
