VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax.
Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 MG Delta 8 THC & 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero Cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.
Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 MG Delta 8 THC & 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero Cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!