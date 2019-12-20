About this product

Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax.



Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 MG Delta 8 THC & 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero Cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.