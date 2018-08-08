About this product

Fire OG indica dominant terpenes meet CBN & Delta 8 to create an ultra-relaxing blend that will have you ready to drift off to sleep.



Each sleep cartridge contains 700mg of Delta 8 THC, 150mg of CBN oil, 100mg of CBG, CBC, and CBD, and 5% terpenes. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.