Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

Delta 8 + CBN Sleep Vape Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Fire OG indica dominant terpenes meet CBN & Delta 8 to create an ultra-relaxing blend that will have you ready to drift off to sleep.

Each sleep cartridge contains 700mg of Delta 8 THC, 150mg of CBN oil, 100mg of CBG, CBC, and CBD, and 5% terpenes. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.

Fire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
