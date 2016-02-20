VIIA Hemp Co.
Our ultra-premium Delta 8 blend is now available in a convenient glass applicator to give you the full creative freedom to dose, dab, Infuse, or apply however you like.
Black lime is an all-time favorite and has a hybrid terpene profile with uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused. It has floral notes of sweet citrus lime and hints of pine.
1 Gram
Black Lime effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
