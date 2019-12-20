About this product

Our ultra-premium Delta 8 blend is now available in a convenient glass applicator to give you the full creative freedom to dose, dab, Infuse, or apply however you like.



Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax.



1 Gram