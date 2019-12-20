Loading…
Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

Delta 8 Syringe – Watermelon OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Our ultra-premium Delta 8 blend is now available in a convenient glass applicator to give you the full creative freedom to dose, dab, Infuse, or apply however you like.

Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax.

1 Gram

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
