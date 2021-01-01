VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Soothe sore muscles and relieve tension with VIIA's Lavender Lemongrass Roll-On topical. Formulated with 250 MG of organic broad-spectrum hemp extracts, sunflower oil infused with healing flowers, and essential oils for relief and relaxation. Give yourself a nice massage while keeping oils off your hands with our rollerball applicator.
250 MG Broad-Spectrum CBD oil
Calming & Gentle Formula
Roll On application
Made with all organic ingredients.
Lab-tested for quality, impurities, and pesticides.
THC Free
