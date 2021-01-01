Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co.

Night Drops - Broad Spectrum (500mg)

Buy Here

About this product

Formulated with organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, and plant-derived terpenes. The terpene profile promotes relaxation to help ease the body and mind.

Broad-Spectrum CBD oil
Relaxing terpene profile
Subtle floral/lavender taste
Organic & Non-GMO
Third-Party lab tested for potency, impurities, and pesticides.
THC Free
30 ML / 1oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!