This tincture is crafted from 100% pure, organic cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is a natural constituent of hemp oil. It comes in a delicious orange flavor, to satisfy your taste buds along with your medicinal needs. Can be used for anxiety, pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, or any other ailments requiring oral ingestion.



You may use once or twice daily, as needed. Please shake well before each use, place a small amount under the tongue, and hold for 60 second seconds before swallowing. To preserve freshness, keep at room temperature.

This tincture does not require refrigeration, and should be kept away from humidity, heat, and light.



As with any supplement, please consult your doctor before use if you fall in any high-risk categories. This includes individuals with long-term conditions, who are elderly, pregnant, breast-feeding, plan to become pregnant, or are currently taking prescription medications.

Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this supplement. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room.