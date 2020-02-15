About this strain
Jungle Cake
Jungle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Viola
Viola was founded by Al Harrington, a former NBA player who was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Al went on to play for 16 seasons, and became personally aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis after suffering complications from a botched knee surgery towards the end of his NBA career. But the original inspiration for starting a company came from Al’s beloved grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes. With some convincing from Al, she reluctantly agreed to try cannabis for her pain and found immediate relief. Her name is Viola. The rest, as they say, is history.
Viola has since grown to become a respected, top-selling national brand in the Cannabis industry. We offer consistently high-quality products that are developed with our award-winning extraction techniques and cultivated in our facilities across the country.
Viola has since grown to become a respected, top-selling national brand in the Cannabis industry. We offer consistently high-quality products that are developed with our award-winning extraction techniques and cultivated in our facilities across the country.