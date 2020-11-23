Viola
Orange Daiquiri
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Orange Daiquiri effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!