Viola
Orange Zkittlez
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Orange Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
16% of people say it helps with arthritis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!