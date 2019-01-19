Peach Crescendo F-1
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Peach Crescendo F-1 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
