Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Viola

Viola

Peanut Butter Breath

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Peanut Butter Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!