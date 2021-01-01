About this product

MinnMed Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.



MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.



The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).



THC: 62.5 mg/bar

CBD: 62.5 mg/bar