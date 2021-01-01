Vireo Health
*ARCHIVED* Minnesota Medical Solutions Yellow Capsules - 30 Count
About this product
MinnMed Yellow products have a 4:1 ratio of THC to CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 4 mg/capsule
CBD: 1 mg/capsule
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 4 mg/capsule
CBD: 1 mg/capsule
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!