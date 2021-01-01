About this product

Indulge in this artisanal Roasted Oregon Hazelnut & Alder-Smoked Sea Salt CBD Dark Chocolate Bar.



An ode to our home state of Oregon, and the perfect snack to take with you into the outdoors! This hearty bar is a sweet, smoky, & salty hazelnutty treat, made with 73% cacao, a touch of organic coconut sugar, and topped with lightly roasted hazelnut chunks and a delicate sprinkle of alder smoked sea salt. It’s an incredibly tasty & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality!



Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with.



1.7oz Bar | 10 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar



INGREDIENTS: Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Paste, Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Butter, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Hazelnuts, Organically Grown Hemp-Derived CBD, Alder Smoked Sea Salt



*Allergy Information: Contains Tree Nuts.