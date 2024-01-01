Cocoa Crunch Mylk Chocolate Bar for Mood Boost

by Vital Leaf
About this product

Enhanced with mood-boosting botanicals, the Cocoa Crunch bar sparks joy from your tastebuds to your brainwaves with our adaptogens blend of Maca and Mucuna. Clear the path forward with a brighter, more resilient mindset. A smile-inducing vegan mylk chocolate bar providing an irresistible mouthfeel, notes of butterscotch and maple, and topped with crispy, crunchy popped quinoa. 100% organic, fair trade, sustainably sourced, whole food, vegan ingredients

Functional Benefits:
+ for a balanced mood and greater motivation
+support emotional well-being and nourish the nervous system
+ enhance cognition, concentration, and attention
+ fight cellular damage and boost antioxidants like glutathione

Active Ingredients per Bar (50g):
Maca 500mg
Mucuna Pruriens 800mg

This case box includes 12 individual large 50g bars.

*Previously named Maple Crunch
About this brand

Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf is a women-led company founded on the 'Food is Medicine' philosophy and the mission to reimagine the ways we can treat ourselves. Guided by a hive mind of chocolatiers, herbalists, and wellness enthusiasts, their team specializes in formulating chocolate and confectionery products to be as rich and decadent as classic sweets but made with impeccably sourced ingredients, organic, low in sugar, plant-based, and offer benefits that go beyond satisfying your taste buds.

