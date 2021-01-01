About this product

When you can't pick just one, go for a heavenly trio of our delicious mini CBD chocolates! This is a great way to sample and enjoy all of our bars: Classic Dark, Hazelnut Sea Salt and Quinoa Crunch. Each pack contains one 0.5 oz bar in each flavor, individually wrapped for your convenience.



Starting with 73% cacao that is lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar, these mini bars are a tasty and guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality, no matter which flavor your palate craves! All of our chocolates are low-glycemic, vegan, and gluten-free.



Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with.



3 - 0.5oz Bars | 10mg CBD per Serving | 30mg Total CBD per Bar (90mg CBD per Pack)



Ingredients: Organic fair-trade cacao paste, organic fair-trade cacao butter, organic coconut sugar, organically grown hemp-derived CBD, organic vanilla bean, sea salt. (Plus: organic puffed quinoa; OR organic Oregon-grown hazelnuts and alder-smoked sea salt.)



Allergy Information: Bars contain tree nuts and/or are manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.