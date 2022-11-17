About this product
Taste the newest Vital gummies in Blood Orange flavor. They are bright, tart, citrus scented delightful ways to experience the energizing properties in this ratio formulation. Each gummy is crafted in small batches using a nano-emulsification process that reduces the onset time for consumers to just 30 minutes. The precisely dosed treat uses a fast-acting, cannabis oil, making this vegan gummy a smart choice for quick relief and a productive day
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.