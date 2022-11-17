About this product
Tickle your taste buds from start to finish with our tart and sweet Kiwi Strawberry flavor, a delightful combination of flavors and beneficial cannabinoids blended for ultimate satisfaction. The mix of CBD and THC complement one another to provide a fast-acting, vegan option for day or night. Each gummy is crafted in small batches using a nano-emulsification process that reduces the onset time for consumers to just 30 minutes. The precisely dosed treat uses a fast-acting, cannabis oil, making this vegan gummy a smart choice for quick relief and a productive day
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.