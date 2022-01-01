About this product
Slightly sour and highly delicious, these infused
Sensi Stripes will keep tastebuds delighted.
Sugary coated and reminiscent of your favorite
gummy worm, Sensi Stripes pack 10mg THC per
stripe to deliver consistent dosing and satisfaction.
About this brand
Vital
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.