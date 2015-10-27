Loading…
Logo for the brand Viva Cannabis

Viva Cannabis

Dorado Diamonds- Agent Orange

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

These sparkly gems of THCA isolate are carefully crafted from our in-house flower. The super high THCA content packs a whopping punch while the hint of strain-specific terpenes enhances the high. Handcrafted and small-batch!

Sativa. Lineage: Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet. Aroma notes: Citrus, Earthy, Floral. A sativa-dominant hybrid offering a high euphoric lift while maintaining clarity.

Agent Orange effects

Reported by real people like you
799 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
