Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Viva Cannabis

Viva Cannabis

Golden Ticket Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

5 x .5g Preroll Pack

Golden Ticket effects

Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!