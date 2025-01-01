About this product
Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer - Premium Performance and Taste
The Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer is designed to provide an unparalleled vaping experience, combining innovative features with cutting-edge technology. Crafted with a durable anodized aluminum alloy shell, it offers both comfort and portability with its compact size of 48 * 25 * 91mm (WHT).
Key Features:
Ceramic Heating Core & Convection Heating: Enjoy smooth and pure vapor with precise temperature control. The convection heating method ensures the even distribution of heat for optimal extraction.
Customizable Temperature Control: Adjust the temperature from 50℃ to 220℃ (122℉ to 428℉) in 1°C increments, allowing you to personalize your vaping experience.
OLED Screen: The OLED display shows real-time temperature, battery volume, and other vital information, so you can track your usage at a glance.
Isolated Air Path: Achieve the purest flavor with the 100% isolated air path, ensuring no contamination of your vapor.
USB-C Charging & Reverse Charging: The Type-C charging port enables fast recharging in just 2 hours, and it can also reverse charge other devices when needed.
2600mAh Lithium-Ion Battery: A long-lasting battery provides extended vaping sessions, and the device automatically powers off when the battery runs low.
Glass Chamber and Mouthpiece: The easy-to-clean glass chamber enhances the taste and durability, providing a safe and smooth inhaling experience.
Food-Grade Materials: Made from safe, clean, and food-grade materials, the Yeson-3S ensures excellent taste and a premium user experience.
What’s Included:
1 × Yeson-3 Aromatherapy Device
1 × Glass Tube
1 × Type-C Charging Cable
1 × Stainless Steel Stirring Needle
1 × Cleaning Brush
1 × Instruction Manual
The Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer is designed to provide an unparalleled vaping experience, combining innovative features with cutting-edge technology. Crafted with a durable anodized aluminum alloy shell, it offers both comfort and portability with its compact size of 48 * 25 * 91mm (WHT).
Key Features:
Ceramic Heating Core & Convection Heating: Enjoy smooth and pure vapor with precise temperature control. The convection heating method ensures the even distribution of heat for optimal extraction.
Customizable Temperature Control: Adjust the temperature from 50℃ to 220℃ (122℉ to 428℉) in 1°C increments, allowing you to personalize your vaping experience.
OLED Screen: The OLED display shows real-time temperature, battery volume, and other vital information, so you can track your usage at a glance.
Isolated Air Path: Achieve the purest flavor with the 100% isolated air path, ensuring no contamination of your vapor.
USB-C Charging & Reverse Charging: The Type-C charging port enables fast recharging in just 2 hours, and it can also reverse charge other devices when needed.
2600mAh Lithium-Ion Battery: A long-lasting battery provides extended vaping sessions, and the device automatically powers off when the battery runs low.
Glass Chamber and Mouthpiece: The easy-to-clean glass chamber enhances the taste and durability, providing a safe and smooth inhaling experience.
Food-Grade Materials: Made from safe, clean, and food-grade materials, the Yeson-3S ensures excellent taste and a premium user experience.
What’s Included:
1 × Yeson-3 Aromatherapy Device
1 × Glass Tube
1 × Type-C Charging Cable
1 × Stainless Steel Stirring Needle
1 × Cleaning Brush
1 × Instruction Manual
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer - Premium Performance and Taste
The Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer is designed to provide an unparalleled vaping experience, combining innovative features with cutting-edge technology. Crafted with a durable anodized aluminum alloy shell, it offers both comfort and portability with its compact size of 48 * 25 * 91mm (WHT).
Key Features:
Ceramic Heating Core & Convection Heating: Enjoy smooth and pure vapor with precise temperature control. The convection heating method ensures the even distribution of heat for optimal extraction.
Customizable Temperature Control: Adjust the temperature from 50℃ to 220℃ (122℉ to 428℉) in 1°C increments, allowing you to personalize your vaping experience.
OLED Screen: The OLED display shows real-time temperature, battery volume, and other vital information, so you can track your usage at a glance.
Isolated Air Path: Achieve the purest flavor with the 100% isolated air path, ensuring no contamination of your vapor.
USB-C Charging & Reverse Charging: The Type-C charging port enables fast recharging in just 2 hours, and it can also reverse charge other devices when needed.
2600mAh Lithium-Ion Battery: A long-lasting battery provides extended vaping sessions, and the device automatically powers off when the battery runs low.
Glass Chamber and Mouthpiece: The easy-to-clean glass chamber enhances the taste and durability, providing a safe and smooth inhaling experience.
Food-Grade Materials: Made from safe, clean, and food-grade materials, the Yeson-3S ensures excellent taste and a premium user experience.
What’s Included:
1 × Yeson-3 Aromatherapy Device
1 × Glass Tube
1 × Type-C Charging Cable
1 × Stainless Steel Stirring Needle
1 × Cleaning Brush
1 × Instruction Manual
The Yeson-3S Dry Herb Vaporizer is designed to provide an unparalleled vaping experience, combining innovative features with cutting-edge technology. Crafted with a durable anodized aluminum alloy shell, it offers both comfort and portability with its compact size of 48 * 25 * 91mm (WHT).
Key Features:
Ceramic Heating Core & Convection Heating: Enjoy smooth and pure vapor with precise temperature control. The convection heating method ensures the even distribution of heat for optimal extraction.
Customizable Temperature Control: Adjust the temperature from 50℃ to 220℃ (122℉ to 428℉) in 1°C increments, allowing you to personalize your vaping experience.
OLED Screen: The OLED display shows real-time temperature, battery volume, and other vital information, so you can track your usage at a glance.
Isolated Air Path: Achieve the purest flavor with the 100% isolated air path, ensuring no contamination of your vapor.
USB-C Charging & Reverse Charging: The Type-C charging port enables fast recharging in just 2 hours, and it can also reverse charge other devices when needed.
2600mAh Lithium-Ion Battery: A long-lasting battery provides extended vaping sessions, and the device automatically powers off when the battery runs low.
Glass Chamber and Mouthpiece: The easy-to-clean glass chamber enhances the taste and durability, providing a safe and smooth inhaling experience.
Food-Grade Materials: Made from safe, clean, and food-grade materials, the Yeson-3S ensures excellent taste and a premium user experience.
What’s Included:
1 × Yeson-3 Aromatherapy Device
1 × Glass Tube
1 × Type-C Charging Cable
1 × Stainless Steel Stirring Needle
1 × Cleaning Brush
1 × Instruction Manual
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Notice a problem?Report this item