About this product
Elevate Your Sessions with the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer
Looking for a premium dual-use vaporizer that combines cutting-edge performance with artistic style? Meet the PAX Plus Artist Series — a limited-edition vape designed for both dry herb and concentrate lovers who crave smooth, flavorful sessions without the harsh smoke.
Wrapped in bold, exclusive artwork, this stylish portable vaporizer is as powerful as it is eye-catching — making it a must-have for vape enthusiasts who want top-tier performance in a compact form.
🌿 Dual-Use Vaporizer for Flower & Concentrates
The PAX Plus is a true dual-use vaporizer, offering seamless compatibility with both loose leaf herb and wax concentrates. Whether you're in the mood for rich flavor from your flower or the intensity of concentrates, this device delivers pure vapor, not smoke.
🔥 Four Experience Modes with One-Button Control
Switch between four smart heat settings — Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, and Boost Mode — with just one button. Enjoy customized vaping sessions that fit your vibe, all while protecting your material from combustion.
🛠️ Redesigned Oven with Adjustable Size
Enjoy longer or shorter sessions with the redesigned oven, now featuring both standard and half-pack lids. Get consistent, even heating for better flavor and more efficient use of your material.
⚡ Over 2 Hours of Battery Life
Stay powered up with 2+ hours of use on a full charge. The PAX Plus heats up in under 30 seconds and stays ready for multiple sessions — making it one of the best long-lasting vaporizers on the market.
🧼 Easy Maintenance with New 3D Oven Screen
Cleaning is a breeze with the included multi-tool, custom cleaning brush, and innovative 3D oven screen. This ensures your device stays in top shape, session after session.
🎨 Limited-Edition Design, Pocket-Friendly Build
Crafted with limited-edition artist series graphics, this device isn’t just functional — it's a statement. With its magnetic lid, compact size, and premium feel, the PAX Plus Artist Series fits perfectly in your pocket and your lifestyle.
🔑 Key Features of the PAX Plus Artist Series
Limited Artist Series Design
Dual-use compatibility – works with dry herbs & concentrates
One-button control with 4 vaping experience modes
Upgraded oven design with standard & half-pack options
2+ hours of battery life on a full charge
Magnetic oven lid for secure, mess-free use
3D oven screen, multi-tool & brush for easy cleaning
Sleek and compact — ideal for travel and everyday use
Explore the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop and experience a whole new level of premium portable vaping.
https://www.vivant.com/products/pax-plus-dry-herb-vaporizer-artist-series
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Elevate Your Sessions with the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer
Looking for a premium dual-use vaporizer that combines cutting-edge performance with artistic style? Meet the PAX Plus Artist Series — a limited-edition vape designed for both dry herb and concentrate lovers who crave smooth, flavorful sessions without the harsh smoke.
Wrapped in bold, exclusive artwork, this stylish portable vaporizer is as powerful as it is eye-catching — making it a must-have for vape enthusiasts who want top-tier performance in a compact form.
🌿 Dual-Use Vaporizer for Flower & Concentrates
The PAX Plus is a true dual-use vaporizer, offering seamless compatibility with both loose leaf herb and wax concentrates. Whether you're in the mood for rich flavor from your flower or the intensity of concentrates, this device delivers pure vapor, not smoke.
🔥 Four Experience Modes with One-Button Control
Switch between four smart heat settings — Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, and Boost Mode — with just one button. Enjoy customized vaping sessions that fit your vibe, all while protecting your material from combustion.
🛠️ Redesigned Oven with Adjustable Size
Enjoy longer or shorter sessions with the redesigned oven, now featuring both standard and half-pack lids. Get consistent, even heating for better flavor and more efficient use of your material.
⚡ Over 2 Hours of Battery Life
Stay powered up with 2+ hours of use on a full charge. The PAX Plus heats up in under 30 seconds and stays ready for multiple sessions — making it one of the best long-lasting vaporizers on the market.
🧼 Easy Maintenance with New 3D Oven Screen
Cleaning is a breeze with the included multi-tool, custom cleaning brush, and innovative 3D oven screen. This ensures your device stays in top shape, session after session.
🎨 Limited-Edition Design, Pocket-Friendly Build
Crafted with limited-edition artist series graphics, this device isn’t just functional — it's a statement. With its magnetic lid, compact size, and premium feel, the PAX Plus Artist Series fits perfectly in your pocket and your lifestyle.
🔑 Key Features of the PAX Plus Artist Series
Limited Artist Series Design
Dual-use compatibility – works with dry herbs & concentrates
One-button control with 4 vaping experience modes
Upgraded oven design with standard & half-pack options
2+ hours of battery life on a full charge
Magnetic oven lid for secure, mess-free use
3D oven screen, multi-tool & brush for easy cleaning
Sleek and compact — ideal for travel and everyday use
Explore the PAX Plus Artist Series Vaporizer now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop and experience a whole new level of premium portable vaping.
https://www.vivant.com/products/pax-plus-dry-herb-vaporizer-artist-series
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Notice a problem?Report this item