About this product
Puffco Pivot – The Ultimate Portable Dab Pen for On-the-Go Vaping
Experience the Power of Puffco Anywhere
The Puffco Pivot Vaporizer is designed for discreet, portable dabbing, delivering premium flavor and precise temperature control in a sleek, pen-sized design. Featuring an innovative quick-release 3D Chamber, the Pivot Vaporizer ensures even heating for smooth and flavorful hits every time.
Key Features of the Puffco Pivot
Advanced 3D Chamber Technology – Enhances vaporization for pure flavor and efficient concentrate use.
Quick-Release Chamber Design – Makes swapping and cleaning fast and hassle-free.
USB-C Fast Charging – Powers up your dab pen quickly for on-the-go convenience.
4 Precision Heat Settings – Customize your session with optimal temperature control.
Haptic Feedback & Light Bar Timer – Enjoy intuitive dabbing with vibration alerts and visual cues.
Single-Button Interface – Effortless operation for beginners and experienced users alike.
What’s Inside the Puffco Pivot Kit?
1x Puffco Pivot Device
1x Pre-Installed Chamber
1x USB-C Charging Cable
4x Cotton Swabs for Maintenance
1x User Manual
Puffco Pivot - Concentrate Vaporizer
Portable Vaporizers
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Notice a problem?