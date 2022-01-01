VIVOSUN 96"x 48" x 80" Grow Tent, 8 x 4 FT Advanced Gray Mylar Hydroponic Tent with 22mm Poles, Observation Window, and Floor Tray for Plants



Description:

100% High Reflectivity: High-density 600D Oxford fabric prevents light leakage and keeps your growing area well-insulated; The interior walls, ceiling, and floors are all lined with 100% diamond reflective mylar for multidimensional lighting



Reliable Ventilation: The grow tent is outfitted with ventilation ports to fit both duct fans and carbon filters for optimal airflow and ventilation; Comes with double-cinching ducting ports that effectively seal the tent while allowing air to travel freely in and out of the grow rooms



Controller Mounting Strip: This tent features a controller mounting strip for easy hanging of a controller (No ABS Mounting Plate Included)



Sturdy Frame & Strong Zipper: The thickened 22mm poles and durable metal frame enhance the overall load-bearing capacity, up to 100 lbs.; The strong zippers and tightly reinforced seals prevent light seepage and maximize the reflectivity of usable light



Observation Window + Removable Floor Tray: Our easy-access observation window makes it easy to observe your plants; The detachable floor tray captures any spilled soil and keeps the tent clean



Pros & Features:



Stronger Load-carrying Capacity - 22mm thickened poles for greater load-carrying capacity

Future Ready Design - Features a controller mounting strip for future hanging

Handy Tool Bag – Comes equipped with a handy tool bag to store daily growing tools

Removable Floor Tray - Floor trays quickly capture spilled soil and water, making cleanup easy

Optimal Ventilation - Double duct ports for optimal ventilation

Check at Any Time - Observation window to monitor the plant's growth easily

Easy installation - Each pole is marked to make the installation process easier

Fits Anywhere - This compact tent fits living rooms, balconies, or basements, and can be used with a variety of hydroponic systems