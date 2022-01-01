About this product
VIVOSUN 96"x 48" x 80" Grow Tent, 8 x 4 FT Advanced Gray Mylar Hydroponic Tent with 22mm Poles, Observation Window, and Floor Tray for Plants
Description:
100% High Reflectivity: High-density 600D Oxford fabric prevents light leakage and keeps your growing area well-insulated; The interior walls, ceiling, and floors are all lined with 100% diamond reflective mylar for multidimensional lighting
Reliable Ventilation: The grow tent is outfitted with ventilation ports to fit both duct fans and carbon filters for optimal airflow and ventilation; Comes with double-cinching ducting ports that effectively seal the tent while allowing air to travel freely in and out of the grow rooms
Controller Mounting Strip: This tent features a controller mounting strip for easy hanging of a controller (No ABS Mounting Plate Included)
Sturdy Frame & Strong Zipper: The thickened 22mm poles and durable metal frame enhance the overall load-bearing capacity, up to 100 lbs.; The strong zippers and tightly reinforced seals prevent light seepage and maximize the reflectivity of usable light
Observation Window + Removable Floor Tray: Our easy-access observation window makes it easy to observe your plants; The detachable floor tray captures any spilled soil and keeps the tent clean
Pros & Features:
Stronger Load-carrying Capacity - 22mm thickened poles for greater load-carrying capacity
Future Ready Design - Features a controller mounting strip for future hanging
Handy Tool Bag – Comes equipped with a handy tool bag to store daily growing tools
Removable Floor Tray - Floor trays quickly capture spilled soil and water, making cleanup easy
Optimal Ventilation - Double duct ports for optimal ventilation
Check at Any Time - Observation window to monitor the plant's growth easily
Easy installation - Each pole is marked to make the installation process easier
Fits Anywhere - This compact tent fits living rooms, balconies, or basements, and can be used with a variety of hydroponic systems
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
