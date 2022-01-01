About this product
Reliable Results: VIVOSUN’s professional heat mat maintains temperatures in the sweet spot of around 20-30℃（68-86℉）- perfect for seedling starting and cutting propagation.
Built to Last: The heat mat is supple, flexible, and ultra-durable, VIVOSUN goes beyond stringent MET standards, with a fortified connection between mat and power cord, water-resistance that enables safe scrubbing, and a 1-year warranty.
Professional Reliability: The controller maintains a stable temperature between 68-108°F (20-42°C) for professional horticultural systems; the sensor probe delivers accurate readings in both cool and warm environments.
Zero-effort Setup & Operation: The controller comes with a manual, but you won’t need to read it! Using 3 buttons, you can set the temperature or change the display to Fahrenheit/Celsius in seconds.
Compatibility & Safety Guaranteed: Compatible with any heat mat and ready to plug into North American outlets, VIVOSUN is the best choice for safe and professional heat-mat regulation.
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
