Privacy Protection: Write only "19 inches" on the updated package. No one knows what you have bought. Buy it without worry
Wet Trimming and Dry Trimming: Sharp Stainless steel blades for spinning cut; The four-edged blade for wet trimming, and serrated blade and stainless steel wire X blades for dry trimming
Quality Machine: Integrating the power of 30 scissors into 1 cutter provides cleanness and efficiency while minimizing damage to plants. A clear plastic dome ensures total visibility for precise trim. Solid metal gearbox
Labor Saver: Dual-direction manual rotation clockwise/anti-clockwise; Removable handle; Portable, easy to use, and clean
Includes: 1* leaf trimmer; 1* stainless steel four-edged straight blade; 1* stainless steel serrated blade; 2* X- blades; 1* hand pruning shear and 1* instruction. 2-year warranty. If there are any problems with the items you receive, please contact us
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
