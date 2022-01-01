About this product
VIVOSUN 4 Inch 195 CFM Inline Duct Fan
Effective Ventilation: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2500 RPM for an airflow of 195 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation.
Efficient Design: Lightweight, the compact fan takes up minimal space; ideal for applications where larger fans just won’t fit. An efficient flow deflector feature increases airflow while cutting noise output.
Low-Noise Level: Fitted with a flow deflector that concentrates the fan stream and cuts turbulent kinetic energy to reduce sound output to just 30 dB.
Effective Ventilation: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2500 RPM for an airflow of 195 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation.
Efficient Design: Lightweight, the compact fan takes up minimal space; ideal for applications where larger fans just won’t fit. An efficient flow deflector feature increases airflow while cutting noise output.
Low-Noise Level: Fitted with a flow deflector that concentrates the fan stream and cuts turbulent kinetic energy to reduce sound output to just 30 dB.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.